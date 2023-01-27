Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

