Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,452. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.14 and its 200 day moving average is $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

