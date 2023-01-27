Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 276,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

