Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,897 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after buying an additional 1,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,032,000 after acquiring an additional 904,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. 1,642,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

