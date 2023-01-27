Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

