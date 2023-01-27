Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $109.06. 619,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

