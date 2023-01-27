Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,712,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EL stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.26. 368,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.01 and its 200 day moving average is $242.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
