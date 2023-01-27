Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $67.41. 308,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

