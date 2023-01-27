Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,191,000 after purchasing an additional 84,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $113.49. 341,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,592. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

