Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Down 72.9% in January

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis increased their price objective on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IINN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 51,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,309. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

