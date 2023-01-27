Insider Selling: Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) EVP Sells $243,032.00 in Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

