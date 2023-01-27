Insider Selling: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Sells 12,032 Shares of Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
SHLS stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.59 and a beta of 2.15. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
