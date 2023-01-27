Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $883,607.10 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $883,607.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,301,962.04.

Jabil Trading Down 2.0 %

Jabil stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $81.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 239.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,083 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $23,055,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $18,174,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

