Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.48. 12,381 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.51.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
