Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.14. 496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.22.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.