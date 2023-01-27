Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.14. 496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

