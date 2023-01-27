Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Shares Down 13%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) shares traded down 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.20. 2,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Eyewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCYW. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Eyewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Eyewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Eyewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

