Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 305.9% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Informa Stock Up 1.1 %

Informa stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 1,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484. Informa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 725 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

