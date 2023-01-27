Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Up 2,150.0% in January

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of IDCBY opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

