IndiGG One Day Trading Volume Hits $47,578.01 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $47,578.01 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

