Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.32.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.03. 1,136,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile



Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

