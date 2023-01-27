iExec RLC Price Tops $1.72 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $139.68 million and $18.14 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.74839461 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $19,900,226.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

