IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $16.54 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

