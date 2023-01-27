ICON Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $206.75 million and $8.63 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,485,621 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,473,654.7761253 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21575644 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $11,495,930.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

