ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.86

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.86, but opened at $20.32. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1,847,011 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

