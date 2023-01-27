Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.99. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 61,594 shares traded.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,869,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

