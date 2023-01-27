Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $2.04

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $1.99. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 61,594 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.
In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,869,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
