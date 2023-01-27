Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading Up 2.8%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.70 ($0.95). Approximately 647,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 300,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.60 ($0.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £223.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.95.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates through Ed Tech and Natural Resources; Retail, Manufacturing, and Engineering; and RetailTech and FinTech segments. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Central Asia, Easter and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally.

