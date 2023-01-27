Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.67. 788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.