HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 4%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 559,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,077,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. UBS Group cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.