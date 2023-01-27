Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.28. 58,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,632. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

