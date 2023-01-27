Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) PT Lowered to $18.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of HBNC opened at $14.69 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,961.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

