Hop Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $107,926.52 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $107,926.52 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

