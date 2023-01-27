Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $174.42 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00015199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $174.42 million and $282.99 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 71.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.02268304 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $184,409,255.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

