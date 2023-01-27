Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.96. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 26,941 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.