Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.96. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 26,941 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

