HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HMNKF stock remained flat at $48.76 during trading on Thursday. HMS Networks AB has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

Get HMS Networks AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded HMS Networks AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 310 to SEK 375 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.