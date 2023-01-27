Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Stock Price Down 2%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 16,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 120 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.
About Hipgnosis Songs Fund
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
