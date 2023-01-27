Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 195,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,013. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HTH. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

