Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,124.59

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,124.59 ($13.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,292 ($16.00). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,282 ($15.87), with a volume of 226,656 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Company Profile

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Leigh-Ann Russell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($28,971.15).

(Get Rating)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.