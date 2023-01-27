High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.23

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.23 and traded as high as C$14.15. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 7,358 shares traded.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.24. The firm has a market cap of C$470.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$353.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080. In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$100,080. Also, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,754.29.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.