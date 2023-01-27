High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.23

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.23 and traded as high as C$14.15. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 7,358 shares traded.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.24. The firm has a market cap of C$470.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$353.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080. In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.34 per share, with a total value of C$40,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$100,080. Also, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,242.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,754.29.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

