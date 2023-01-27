HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.97 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $66.97 million and approximately $672,707.68 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00050085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00216585 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002863 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02446722 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $610,813.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

