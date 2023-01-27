Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.21.

Hess Trading Up 1.6 %

Hess stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33. Hess has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

