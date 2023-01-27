Hermez Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324,990.66 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $154.60 million and $324,990.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00018343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00049122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00216070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23029246 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $321,723.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

