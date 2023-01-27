Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $322,197.60

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.79 million and approximately $322,197.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00018426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00216126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

