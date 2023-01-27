Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 289.7% in January

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 289.7% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.96. 23,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,889. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $185.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,467.39) to €1,390.00 ($1,510.87) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,657.61) to €1,574.00 ($1,710.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,443.25.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

