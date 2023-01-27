Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $168,494.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,106.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $274,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

