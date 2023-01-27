Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys 80,000 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 825,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Radware accounts for about 4.4% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Radware were worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Radware by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Radware by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radware by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Radware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

