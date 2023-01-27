Herald Investment Management Ltd Acquires 95,000 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.21% of ForgeRock worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $1,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $103,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of ForgeRock by 13.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 134,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FORG remained flat at $19.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,845. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 30.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $143,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,541. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

ForgeRock Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

