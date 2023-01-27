Herald Investment Management Ltd Acquires 17,187 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the quarter. CEVA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 1.21% of CEVA worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CEVA by 160.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 268,750 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 419,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CEVA by 12.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 410,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,765. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.