Helium Price Hits $2.92 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Helium has a total market cap of $400.83 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00012691 BTC on exchanges.
Helium Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,118,967 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
