Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 1,056.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays raised shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Heineken from €116.00 ($126.09) to €114.00 ($123.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Heineken from €123.00 ($133.70) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

