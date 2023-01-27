Hedera Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $43.56 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025795 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,321,887,309 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

